WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday.

Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials.

On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

The sentence stems from a shooting that happened at the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver St. The affidavit says that on July 26, 2020, around 9 p.m., a shooting was reported to dispatch at the AutoZone located at 910 S. Oliver St.

Nicholas “Nick” Blue (Courtesy: Anita Blue)

When EMS arrived on the scene, they found 40-year-old Nicholas “Nick“ Blue behind the counter with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue pants, a face mask, and a surgical glove enter the business, shoot Blue, and run out of the store. Witnesses say they saw the man run across Oliver Street, get into an early-2010s Kia Soul, and drive away.

An investigation identified Lucas as a suspect, and he was arrested by Wichita police.