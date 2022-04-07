WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 26-year-old Wichita man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his Tinder date after plying her with liquor was sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Joe Tamez was sentenced on April 1. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, Tamez pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. In exchange, the District Attorney’s office dropped five other charges, including rape, criminal threat, and battery.

Police said that a Wichita woman met Tamez through the Tinder app and agreed to go to his home in the 500 block of S. Tyler.

An affidavit filed in Feb. 2020 says that on Jan. 26, 2020, Tamez picked the woman up from her house in his black Audi and they went to his home. He gave her a bottle of strawberry vodka that he purchased before picking her up.

The woman was 20 at the time, legally not old enough to drink or buy alcohol.

Prosecutors say Tamez encouraged her to keep drinking from the bottle. The affidavit says that she was feeling strange. “She said that she had been drunk before, but this was different.”

She noted that the lid was not on very tight when she first opened it in the car.

The affidavit says that an officer responded to a call of a “crazy woman” in the 500 block of S. Robin. When police arrived, the woman was screaming hysterically, saying “he told me he was going to kill me.” She identified Tamez as “Dustin.”

She told police that he choked her and sexually assaulted her. The affidavit also notes that the officer noticed the woman had marks along both sides of her neck and scratches underneath her chin.

The woman said that she blacked out for periods of the assault, but said that Tamez told her “If she didn’t shut up he would kill her.” She told officers that he grabbed her by the throat and strangled her.

Officers then showed the woman a photo lineup and she identified Tamez as the person who assaulted her. They then contacted Tamez who was brought in for an interview.

The affidavit says Tamez admitted to having relations with her, but that he “did not do anything against her will.”

Tamez was arrested a day later on Jan. 27, 2020.