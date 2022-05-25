WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After pleading guilty to shooting a man in the face, stealing a car, and robbing a Kwik Shop, a Wichita man was sentenced to over 17 years in prison on Wednesday.

21-year-old Jacob Caddell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated robbery on April 16.

Prosecutors said on May 29, 2021, a man told police that three young men stole his car but later called to tell him they would return it to him. While the man waited near the intersection of W 31st St. S and S Meridian Ave., one of the men shot him in the face.

Three days later, on June 1, 2021, the Kwik Shop at 2750 S Oliver St. was robbed by two men. They stole $180 in cash and $770 worth of tobacco products.

The following day, police found the stolen car traveling 80 mph on W. Kellogg Ave. An officer tried to stop the vehicle but called off the chase near N Grove St. and E Central Ave. A mile later, the car crashed near the intersection of E Central Ave. and N Hillside St.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Caddell. He ran from the scene of the crash, carrying an AR-15-style rifle. Police dogs assisted in finding Caddell in the garage of a house in the 400 block of S. Chautauqua St.

Caddell was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Police arrested Caddell and, during a search of the vehicle, found the stolen cigarettes and cigars from the Kwik Shop, along with a semi-automatic pistol.