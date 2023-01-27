WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested after leaving the scene of a crash that killed two on a motorcycle in April 2022 was sentenced in court on Friday.

Collin Becker (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

Collin Becker, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 34 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 8.

Court documents show on April 16, 2022, Becker was driving a Dodge pickup westbound on 17th St when he attempted to turn left onto Tyler Rd.

As he made his turn, he turned in front of a motorcycle, which was driven by 20-year-old Jacob Fowler, with 20-year-old Levi Ward as a passenger.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with the Honda hitting the driver’s side of the Dodge. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fowler was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Becker fled the scene heading south on Tyler. He did not call 911 or attempt to render any aid to Fowler or Ward, according to an affidavit.

Around 4:40 a.m., Becker and his father arrived at the crash scene. Becker approached an officer and said, “I was involved in an accident,” and put both wrists out to be handcuffed, the affidavit says.

Becker’s father told officers he and his wife received a phone call around 4 a.m. from Becker, who told them, “[he] had messed up and was involved in an accident.” Becker’s father then went to Collin’s home and took him to the Wichita Police Department’s Patrol West Substation. No one was there, so they went to the crash scene.

After further investigation, an open bottle of Elijah Craig Kentucky Bourbon was found in Becker’s vehicle, along with an information packet for “A New Direction, Inc.”

Becker was charged on May 2, 2022.