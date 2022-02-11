WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who attempted to break into a Winfield home left with a stabbing injury after the homeowner fended him off, according to Winfield police.

Officials say that on Feb. 10, around 8:37 p.m., officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of W. 14th Ave. in Winfield for an initial report of an armed robbery.

According to police, they were advised that the man had already fled the scene after being stabbed with “an edged weapon” by the homeowner.

The owner of the home said that the suspect had forced their way into the house and brandished a firearm, but the man’s attempt to rob the homeowner was foiled when the homeowner reportedly used the edged weapon to fend off the suspect, who eventually fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was later identified at William Newton Hospital as 35-year-old Cody Smith from Wichita, who had injuries consistent with the homeowner’s report.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Cowley County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and it was believed to be an isolated incident. The Winfield Police Department was assisted by the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office.