WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was charged with child endangerment stemming from an incident prior to Christmas where her children were left home alone.

Dekilah Sellers, 24, was charged on Jan. 9 with three counts of child endangerment.

A news release says on Dec. 21, officers were dispatched to a call in the 4400 block of E. Bayley St. when they found a 4-year-old child at a different house crying on the porch. Officers believed the child was locked out of the house, so they opened the door and “a large amount” of smoke came out of the house.

Officers saw a fire in the kitchen and a 2-year-old boy on a couch. One of the officers removed the 2-year-old, and another officer checked the house for anyone else. They located a 3-month-old in a bedroom.

Three kids left home alone were taken to a local hospital after smoke was found coming from their home in the 4400 block of E. Bayley St on Dec. 21, 2022 (KSN Photo)

All three children were put into a warm vehicle while the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) and EMS responded.

WPD says the 4-year-old and 2-year-old boys were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. The 3-month-old girl was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They believe she will be released on Thursday.

Police say it took 45 minutes for Sellers to arrive on the scene. The investigation alleges Sellers left her three children alone in the home to get Christmas presents. She was arrested the same day.

WFD and EMS said the two children that were in the home would have died from smoke inhalation if not for the 4-year-old and the response of the officers.

Sellers is next due in court on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.