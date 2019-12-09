Wichita mother accused of killing her son bound over for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother accused of killing her son will be bound over for trial.

Zayden Jaynesahkluah

Kimberly Compass pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

A jury trial date was originally set for Feb. 3, but a continuance was filed by the defense, so the trial will begin on March 16, 2020.

Compass’s bond remains the same.

During the preliminary hearing, a doctor testified that Compass was prescribed three doses of an addiction treatment drug the week before Zayden died.

An autopsy report showed Zayden had enough methadone in his system that would have killed an opioid-addicted adult.

