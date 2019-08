WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita mother is now charged in the death of her toddler.

Two-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah was found dead in a south Wichita motel room back in May.

His mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass, appeared before a judge and was charged with first-degree murder.

A judge set her bond at a half million dollars. Her next court date is set for Sept. 5.

