WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was sentenced by a judge on Friday for the murder of her infant child.

Neriah Dilley was sentenced to 176 months in prison, which equals out to 14 years and eight months. She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a child on Feb. 2.

The crime happened on Oct. 9, 2021. Police said they responded to a home in the 800 block of S. Mission for an infant not breathing call. When they arrived, they found 1-year-old My’onna Townley in critical condition.

Court documents show first responders found Dilley trying to revive the child. While taking over life-saving efforts, they noticed several bruises on the baby, including what appeared to be ligature marks on her neck. They then asked dispatch to notify the police.

Townley was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Dilley was arrested and charged a few days later.

While being interviewed by police, Dilley said she had put the child down for a nap and gone to sleep in a nearby bed. She told them she woke up when she heard the baby gasping for air. That is when she called 911 and started CPR.

Police say they read Dilley her Miranda rights, and she then told officers she was overwhelmed with the baby “crying all the time.” Police say she admitted and demonstrated how she put both of her hands around the child’s throat and that she held one hand over the baby’s mouth.

The affidavit says Dilley advised that “she was sorry and would take it all back if she could.”