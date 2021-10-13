Wichita motorcyclist gets leg amputated after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Sedgwick County Courthouse Police Officer Humberto Estrada, was involved in a crash Saturday, Oct. 9. According to law enforcement, it started with a chase in Kingman County and ended with the fleeing driver hitting Estrada in west Wichita.

Estrada was at a stoplight at the intersection of 119th and Kellogg on his motorcycle when he was hit. After the crash, he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the driver who crashed into Estrada was Ricardo Trevizo, 47, of Wichita. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office learned of the pursuit from Kingman County around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson says one of the sheriff’s office K-9 handlers was authorized to join the pursuit, and additional deputies were given permission to use tire deflation spikes. The spokesperson says that the crash at 119th and Kellogg happened at 11:43 p.m., before any Sedgwick County deputies were able to assist.

A check of the Sedgwick County jail booking details shows Trevizo is in custody on suspicion aggravated battery-DUI causing great bodily harm, flee and elude, driving on a suspended license, DUI, and DUI-3rd conviction.

If you would like to donate to the fund created for Estrada, you can go to any Wichita branch of Mid American Credit Union and let them know that you would like to donate to “Humberto Estrada.” All of the money will go directly to Estrada with no fees taken out.

