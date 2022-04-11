WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Murder suspect Charity Blackmon, 32, of Wichita, wants to change her guilty plea.

Police investigate a hit-and-run and a shooting at 13th and Oliver that left one man dead on March 26, 2021. (KSN Photo)

Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021.

She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Friday, March 18, 2022.

On Monday, April 11, Blackmon decided she wants to change her guilty plea.

In a handwritten motion to the Sedgwick County Court, Blackmon wrote, “I feel like I was pressured to take it, and I didn’t have enough time to make my decision.”

Also in the motion, Blackmon stated she has new evidence that she wants to present.

Her public defender has asked to be removed from the case.

Blackmon is scheduled to be back in court on the morning of May 9 for sentencing.