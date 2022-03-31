WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police identified a murder suspect who got stuck in the mostly-dry Rio Grande.

Thirty-one-year-old Patricio S. Gomez was wanted for murder at an east Wichita extended-stay hotel back in September 2021. An investigation by the department revealed that Gomez and Shae Roberts met 42-year-old Michael Martinez to exchange drugs. A fight broke out between the two men, and Gomez fired multiple shots, fatally injuring Martinez. Gomez and Roberts left in a black Cadillac Escalade. Roberts was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in October.

Patricio Gomez (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

On March 28, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered Gomez walking along the south side of the border barrier in south-central El Paso. He had attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico by driving his truck across the Rio Grande. A photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that the water in the Rio Grande covered half of the truck’s tires where it became stuck.

Agents took Gomez into custody on suspicion of entering the country illegally. After checking his records, border agents determined that he had an extensive criminal past and had an active warrant for murder in Wichita.

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Gomez has not been extradited to Wichita.