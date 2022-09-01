WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon.

Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months.

“I want to thank law enforcement for their efforts in investigating this very tragic event that could’ve taken the lives of two children,” said Jason Roach, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Marchant was in court on July 27 ahead of her Aug. 1 trial date to change her plea of not guilty, and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated kidnapping.

Javonovich pleaded guilty on July 21 to aggravated kidnapping, murder in the second-degree, and abuse of a child.

On April 11, 2019, a neighbor called police about a domestic disturbance at a mobile home in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic.

When police responded, they found Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant walking outside their home. Officers went inside and found Zaiden tightly wrapped in a blanket and face-down in a crib. They said his arms were confined inside a set of zip-up pajamas. The arms of the pajamas were tied together.

An officer noted that Zaiden was “not moving and cold to the touch.” The officer said Zaiden was “black, blue, and purple and green in color.” Officers tried to revive him, but it was too late. They later said he had been dead for days.

Officers also found a 4-month-old boy in an infant bed. The infant was “extremely malnourished and had a temperature of 94.9 degrees.” Doctors later determined he was recovering from broken ribs and a jaw injury.

An autopsy revealed Zaiden died of dehydration and malnutrition. The report said Zaiden had methamphetamine in his brain, and there was possible asphyxia.

Zaiden Javonovich (Courtesy Donna Lloyd, grandmother)

Police said there was a text on Javonovich’s phone from Marchant that said, “I am losing it. I need to stay somewhere. Zaiden just won’t stop. I can’t even watch (expletive) tv.” It was followed by another text that said, “He had three bags of oatmeal and two things of yogurt z [sic], and he is still screaming.”

Before the 911 call on April 11, 2019, police said there were 20 other calls about or from the family between January 2018 and Zaiden’s death.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) released a report that showed two separate instances where Javonovich and Marchant were investigated.Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, strangling woman

On Nov. 5, 2017, DCF investigated allegations of emotional abuse stemming from allegations that Marchant was making “homicidal and suicidal statements in presence of children,” according to the report.

The agency completed interviews with those involved with phone and in-person visits. A child reported that a homicidal statement mentioned Zaiden, but DCF said the allegation was unsubstantiated.

On Nov. 21, 2018, DCF received a report for an infant and mother testing positive for marijuana at birth. The field staff determined the report could not be investigated as child abuse or neglect because “medical officials did not indicate the child’s health was negatively impacted by marijuana usage,” a report said.