Wichita pizza delivery driver robbed Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed Tuesday night.

At around 8:50, officers responded to the call in which a 21-year-old woman reported that she was delivering food in the 2700 block of S. Magnolia.

After arriving, the victim said two suspects approached her, and one pointed a handgun. The suspects took food and cash before fleeing. The woman was not injured.

If anyone has information, contact detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.