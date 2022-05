SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County man known for hosting a leadership podcast has been arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes, according to the Sedgwick County Jail records.

Richard Rierson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Rierson, 53, was arrested and booked on Friday on suspicion of 23 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His bond is set at $150,000.

Rierson will appear before a judge soon.