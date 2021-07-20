Wichita police: 19-year-old man killed in Riverside shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of W. Central. It happened around 8 p.m.

Wichita police Lt. Ronald Holt said officers responded to an apartment complex parking lot. They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived, and the victim was declared dead.

“We are currently actively investigating the situation to see what led up or how this situation unfolded,” Lt. Holt said. “We are speaking to some other individuals that were around on the property and so we are going to be here for several hours.”

Police said they are still looking for a suspect.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they can call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.