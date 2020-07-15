Wichita police: 5 arrested for allegedly robbing Academy Sports + Outdoors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested five people on suspicion of aggravated robbery and theft at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers responded to a disturbance with weapons call at the store in the 2700 block of North Maize Road. Officers contacted a 42-year-old employee who reported five people entering the business and attempting to leave with over $2,000 in merchandise without paying. The employee attempted to stop the individuals as they were leaving, and he was sprayed with pepper spray. The employee was not injured.

With the assistance of witnesses, police said they located a suspect vehicle at 13th and Tyler, and a second suspect vehicle was located at 17th and Tyler. Five were arrested. Police identified them as 20-year-old Kamirah Abbot, 20-year-old Brynaysha Clark, 26-year-old Cierra Hutton, 18-year-old Lakia Clark, and 18-year-old Timesha Collins all of Wichita in a news release.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the store.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

