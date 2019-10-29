Wichita police arrest 3 teens after stolen car pursuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say three teenagers, including two 13-year-old runaways, were arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson says officers on Monday tried to stop a Honda Accord at Kellogg and I-135 that had been reported stolen Sunday.

The 16-year-old driver didn’t stop until the car hit a utility pole on eastbound Pawnee. Six teenagers, between ages 13 and 16, ran from the car.

Davidson said officers located all the teens in the surrounding neighborhood. None of the teens were injured

The driver was booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of auto theft and for fleeing. The two 13-year-old runaways were booked on suspicion of auto theft, burglary and theft charges. The others were released to their parents.

The burglary charges are in connection with a case at a Subway on Pawnee that happened Oct. 20.

The auto theft charges are in connection to a case in the 1900 block of West MacArthur.

