Wichita police arrest 3 teens in two separate crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three teenage boys were arrested in connection to two separate crimes.

The crimes both happened Tuesday. Police said around 6:20 p.m. they responded to a strong armed robbery at the US Gas in the 2600 North Hillside.

Officers arrived and found a 49-year-old employee who had minor injuries after being battered. Police learned through their investigation that two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, purchased drinks at the store around 5:45 p.m. The employee asked the boys to leave because they were loitering.

“The teens later returned to the store and battered the employees and damaged property inside,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department spokesman.

Officers found the teens and arrested them at Dr. Glen Dey Park. As officers were investigating, they learned the teens were involved in a burglary at the Westway MarketPlace in the 2400 block of South Seneca.

Police arrested the 16-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, destruction of property and burglary. The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, destruction of property, shoplifting and burglary.

Police learned that another 16-year-old boy was involved in the burglary at the Westway MarketPlace. He was also arrested.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for charges.

LATEST STORIES: