Wichita police arrest 5 in recent robbery and burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has made five arrests in a recent robbery and burglary

Last night around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a home robbery call in the 3900 block of West 13th Street North. Upon arrival, officers located a damaged front door and contacted a 35-year-old woman. The woman reported her front door being forced open, and several known individuals entering her home, battering her, and taking items. Officers arrived and arrested Mikael Brown, Jason Stone, Brenda Dickerson, Calvin Allen, and Sherika Barnes.

Brown was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of robbery. Jason Stone was booked on suspicion of one count of robbery, Brenda Dickerson on suspicion of robbery and domestic battery, Calvin Allen for suspicion of robbery, and Sherika Barnes on suspicion of robbery and domestic battery.

Through the investigation, police said they learned of Brown’s alleged involvement in a storage unit burglary in the 1800 block of West 21st Street North.

The investigations are ongoing, and the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

