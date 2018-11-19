Wichita police arrest convicted felon for Friday night crime spree
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 26-year-old man paroled to Sedgwick County from Coffey County was arrested for a Friday night crime spree in Wichita.
At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident at Harry and Southeast Boulevard. A black Lincoln Navigator struck a car and fled. Police said no one was seriously injured.
Just over an hour later, officers responded to the 700 block of East Antler to assist the Wichita Fire Department. The officers found the black Lincoln Navigator, which had been set on fire. Witnesses reported the suspect pulled out a bicycle from the back of the Navigator and fired multiple shots into the air from a handgun.
While investigating, police were contacted by three men and two women who reported the suspect entered their home in the 500 block of East Zimmerly, displayed a knife, indicated he had a gun and took their cell phones and a 2005 maroon Dodge Stratus.
Officers responded and located the stolen Dodge in the area of Gilbert and St. Francis. Officers attempted to stop the car when the driver refused to stop, accelerated and fled from officers.
A pursuit occurred to 13th and Shadyway when the suspect stopped and fled.
The suspect, identified as Taylor Kremer of Wichita, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and booked into jail on suspicion of five counts of kidnapping, five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of arson, one count of possession of firearm by a felon, one count of aggravated weapons violations, one count of aggravated burglary and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.
Police said Kremer was in possession of a knife and facemask upon his arrest.
The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
