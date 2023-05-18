WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police arrested a violent offender and known gang member following a police chase on Wednesday. He allegedly had several guns in the car.

Police said it happened in the 2300 block of E. Mossman around 3:40 p.m. Officers knew the man had a federal warrant. He got into a white Chevy Impala and drove away. A brief pursuit ended when the car broke down on the southbound I-135 ramp from 13th Street.

He fled before being taken into custody a short time later. Two handguns were found in the car the man was driving, and one more handgun was found on the street not far from where he ran.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.