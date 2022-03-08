Kevin Robertson (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a man in a child abduction case that happened one week ago. Last Tuesday, someone stole a car with a baby inside from the Walmart parking lot at Pawnee and Broadway. It happened around 3 p.m.

Police started searching the area and quickly found the abandoned car in the 1400 block of S. Emporia. The 11-month-old child was still inside and unharmed.

Wichita Police Department investigators named 51-year-old Kevin Robertson as the suspect and asked the public for help to find him.

On Friday, they learned he was possibly at a home in the 200 block of S. Poplar. Officers went to the house, found him and arrested him and a woman, 44-year-old Karri Cowling.

Karri Cowling (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police booked Robertson into jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated endangering a child

Theft

Parole violation

He remains in custody on a bond of $150,000.

Police booked Cowling on suspicion of obstructing apprehension of a felon. She is out of jail.