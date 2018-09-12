Wichita police arrest man after he allegedly burglarized a business

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carlos Gonzalez Jr.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 33-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Jr. of Valley Center on suspicion of burglary and theft.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at Scenic Landscapes. It is located in the 5900 block of West Maple.

Upon arrival, officers observed Gonzalez fleeing the business in a vehicle. Gonzalez was taken into custody at Julia and University without incident. Police said he was in possession of property and cash from the business.

The investigation revealed damage to the front door of the business and the business was ransacked.