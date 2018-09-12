Crime

Wichita police arrest man after he allegedly burglarized a business

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 01:07 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 02:32 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 33-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Jr. of Valley Center on suspicion of burglary and theft.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at Scenic Landscapes. It is located in the 5900 block of West Maple.

Upon arrival, officers observed Gonzalez fleeing the business in a vehicle. Gonzalez was taken into custody at Julia and University without incident. Police said he was in possession of property and cash from the business.

The investigation revealed damage to the front door of the business and the business was ransacked.

