Wichita police arrest man connected to multiple burglaries

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 42-year-old Robert J. Anderson III on suspicion for multiple counts of burglary, aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal possession of a firearm and marijuana.

Police said the arrest stems from multiple burglary investigations over the past weeks at businesses in Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Police said credit cards, cash, personal information, tools, and electronics were taken. Stolen property was also recovered.

Additionally, police said Anderson has multiple previous felony convictions.

The cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. 

