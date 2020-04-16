Wichita police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Wichita man in connection to a shooting that fatally injured 18-year-old Aubrey Resendez of Wichita.

Aubrey Resendez (Courtesy Alaina Resendez)

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Kwik Shop in the 600 block of S. West Street. They found a 2014 white Dodge Avenger with the rear window shot out. Inside the vehicle, the found Resendez who had been shot, her 18-year-old boyfriend, and her 27-year-old brother. Aubrey was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred between the occupants of the Avenger and the 32-year-old man in 2006 Silver Dodge Ram truck in the 4200 block of W. Pawnee. During the disturbance, the man fired multiple shots at the Avenger, striking the vehicle and striking Resendez.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Johnson on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Sedgwick County jail. The truck Johnson was allegedly driving was recently reported stolen out of Reno County and is still missing. Police said the shooting wasn’t random.

If anyone has any information on the case, they can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

