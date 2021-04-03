Wichita police arrest man for allegedly shooting 2 teens Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested 62-year-old Ken Thomas of Wichita on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly shooting two teens.

It happened on Friday night in the 2300 block of N. Broadway on the Treatco Plant property.

Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot by pellets in the hand and stomach. A 17-year-old boy was also shot. They both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they learned the two victims went on to the property and were approached by Thomas who fired shots at both teens.

Thomas was arrested at the property and a gun was recovered.