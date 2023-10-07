WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree murder after finding a woman dead in a home Friday.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 3 p.m. for 66-year-old Brenda McNeely near the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua.

Officers said the door was forced open and found McNeely dead inside with a stab wound.

Investigators said the man and McNeely knew each other and possibly had a disturbance that led up to the stabbing.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office for potential charges of first-degree murder.

WPD is asking anyone with information on the case to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

KSN News does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.