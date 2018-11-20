Wichita police arrest two burglary suspects

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard Lopez and Johnathon Layton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Police Department arrested two men accused of burglary, theft, destruction of property and auto theft.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a home in the 2300 block of North Richmond.

Police said a 58-year-old woman reported that two men were removing items from her sister's home and placing them into a truck and trailer.

Officers took 23-year-old Johnathon Layton of Derby and 51-year-old Richard Lopez of Wichita into custody and booked them on suspicion of burglary, theft, destruction of property and auto theft.

During the investigation, officers located damage to the inner garage entry door, a stolen trailer and 2001 blue Chevy pickup. Additionally, officers located a handgun reported stolen in 2014. Items taken were lawnmowers, tools, a fur coat and electronics. All stolen items were recovered by officers.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

