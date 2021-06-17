Wichita police arrest violent offender during SWAT standoff on Wednesday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a violent offender during a SWAT standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1900 block of S. Hillside. According to police, officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to locate 36-year-old Justin Galvan.

Justin Galvan (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police said he is wanted on a recent police pursuit, numerous warrants through Sedgwick County for aggravated weapons violations, possession of meth, probation violations, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, child support, and intimidation.

During an investigation, police observed Galvan at a home on the block. Officers attempted to take him into custody, but he was able to get inside the home.

SWAT and WPD negotiators were able to make contact with Galvan and after two hours on the scene. He surrendered peacefully.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories