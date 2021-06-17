Wichita police arrest violent offender during SWAT standoff on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a violent offender during a SWAT standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1900 block of S. Hillside. According to police, officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to locate 36-year-old Justin Galvan.

Justin Galvan (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police said he is wanted on a recent police pursuit, numerous warrants through Sedgwick County for aggravated weapons violations, possession of meth, probation violations, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, child support, and intimidation.

During an investigation, police observed Galvan at a home on the block. Officers attempted to take him into custody, but he was able to get inside the home.

SWAT and WPD negotiators were able to make contact with Galvan and after two hours on the scene. He surrendered peacefully.