Wichita police arrest woman for allegedly hitting officer in stolen car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused battering a law enforcement officer back in March.

Early this morning, Wichita police said they initiated a traffic stop on a stolen red Chevrolet Sonic at Kellogg and Hillside. The suspect refused to stop and traffic pursuit ensued. The Sonic became disabled at Lincoln and I-135. Police said Madilyn Roberts, the driver, and John Hall-Kennedy were arrested.

John Hall-Kennedy was booked on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Kansas Department of Corrections parole violation. Hall-Kennedy had been previously arrested and convicted on a charge of manufacturing meth.

Roberts was booked on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, an aggravated weapons violation, theft, two Wichita warrants, and a Sedgwick County warrant, stemming from an officer-involved shooting in March.

During the incident, police said Roberts was backing the car into the driveway and caused a fight with an 18-year-old man. One officer contacted the 18-year-old man, and the second officer went to contact Roberts. She put the car in drive, drove into the officer, and struck him with the vehicle while fleeing. The officer ended up on the hood of the car before sliding off. The second officer lost sight of the first officer believing he was injured and being dragged by the vehicle and fired three shots. Roberts fled the scene in the stolen car.

