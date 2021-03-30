Wichita police arrest woman in connection to a New Year’s Day homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to a homicide that happened on New Year’s Day in Wichita.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of S. Laura. The victim was 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres was located in the 1200 block of S. Ida.

According to arrest sheets, Isabel Diane Leeann Martin was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and recruiting gang membership.

Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Noah Martin of Wichita and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing.

Police spokesperson Charley Davidson said investigators developed new information that implicated Isabel Martin in the shooting. The Martins are siblings.