Wichita police ask for help identifying suspect in stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated battery incident that took place over the weekend.

The incident took place at 12 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N St. Francis.

Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found a 22-year-old Wichita woman with a stab wound to her abdomen. She was transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition. Wichita police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

An investigation by Wichita police revealed the woman was walking to her car and was approached and stabbed by the suspect, who then fled northbound through an alley.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

Wichita police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident to contact the Wichita Police Department Investigation Section at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or See Something Say Something at 316-519-2282.