WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief.

In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below.



Courtesy: Officer Paul Cruz

According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can be seen walking to the front of a business, located near the intersection of W 13th St N & N Waco Ave, and taking a chihuahua and a husky. Both are pictured below.



Courtesy: Officer Paul Cruz

If you know the woman, or any details in the case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 22C521536.