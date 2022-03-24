WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in identifying someone suspected of robbing a store located in the 10300 block of W 13th St N on March 20.

WPD says they believe the suspect has robbed the store at this location two other times, even displaying a firearm one of the other times.

Wichita police are describing the suspect as a white male in his 30’s, approximately 5’3″-5’5″ tall and 145 pounds. He has red wavy hair and a short red beard, freckles, and blue eyes. He wore a navy blue puffer lightweight jacket. In each robbery, he has worn a blue and white medical mask.

The WPD believes he is driving a black SUV with a 60-day tag.

The suspect’s car (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information about this person’s identity, the WPD asks you to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a crash reward.