Wichita police asking for public’s help locating suspect from Sunday’s Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police continue investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Old Town.

According to police, around 1:53 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of N. Mead. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Image courtesy of WPD

While at the scene of the shooting, officers found out that a 22-year old man visited a local hospital in a private vehicle. The 22-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD said the suspect is described as an unknown black male in his 20s, wearing a red hat, white shirt, and red shorts. The suspect vehicle is described as a white in color, 2021 Mercedes GLC 300 SUV.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

