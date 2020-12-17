Wichita police battle uptick in violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is battling an uptick in violence across the city.

The department said it had 56 homicides the year. It is one shy of the all-time record. Fifty-one of them were criminal homicides also nearing a record set back in 1993.

Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay said he can’t pinpoint one exact reason why the homicide numbers are inching closer to the record. He said the pandemic’s effects could be to blame along with the delay in courts.

“Increase in violent crime has been substantial,” said Chief Ramsay.

Week after week, police spend a majority of time investigating homicides.

“In the 31 years I’ve been doing law enforcement, it has been one of the most challenging times in my career,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Not only are violent crimes an issue for local leaders, but it’s impacting the court system and jails population too.

“One hundred ten of them are charged with murder. That’s the most murder suspects that have ever been housed in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.”

Wichita local jury trials resumed 90 days ago, and it is taking a while for the court system to get caught up.

“It’s at a snail’s pace than we would normally be at when we had five to 10 judges at any time that could be trying cases,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Local violence advocates said they’re worried urging parents to talk to their children both young and old.

“I think it starts with the parents. As parents, we have to do a better job with getting more proactive with our kids’ lives because a lot of kids have a lot of idle time and with that idle time, we don’t know what they’re doing, who they’re with, what they’re around,” said PC Patton, Church on the Street.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said research needs to be done to pinpoint the driving forces behind the crime numbers and quicker resources need to become available. Leaders said they are trying.

“We are catching and arresting the suspects. It’s not like we have a problem where we have a lot of unsolved homicides,” said Chief Ramsay.

Both the sheriff and police chief plan to head to Topeka during the next session to fight for more resources for mental health. They said right now it simply takes too long to get some people the resources they need.