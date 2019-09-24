Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay calling for more action to combat violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a shooting that put a young girl in the hospital is connected to gang activity.

Now Chief Gordon Ramsay is calling for more action to combat this type of violent crime.

The shooting happened Sunday around 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Floberta Street. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home. Two other men in their 20s were also shot.

The victims are in stable condition. Police said the shooting was gang related.

Chief Gordon Ramsay will be taking action after three shootings this weekend.

“So we are re-deploying staff. There will be some overtime for additional staffing to target these individuals that are utilizing fire arms to harm other people in our community,” said Chief Ramsay.

Wichita police encourage if you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

