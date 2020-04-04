Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay talks strategy after violent crimes increase during stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is saying violent crime has increased since the stay-at-home order went into effect.

“As you saw today, I posted a little bit about the crime trend we are seeing,” Ramsay said. “The violent crime spike is particularly concerning.”

Chief Ramsey posted on Twitter morning expressing his concerns regarding a rise in violent crimes. Ramsey highlighted the 61% rise in aggravated assault and the 15% rise in firearms-related aggravated assault, among others.

“Sports have been shut down, jobs are shut down and in many cases some people have absolutely nothing to do,” He said.

He and other departments believe it may be because of the stay-at-home-order that went into effect in Sedgwick County on March 25.

“That could be some of it. That is pure speculation on my part, but as I talk with other chiefs across the country that seems to be a potentially common theme,” Ramsey said.

Though he adds two recent homicides were due to either gang violence or drugs.

Sheriff Jeff Easter has also taken notice to the violent crimes.

“We have had two homicides in one week which is unusual for us,” Easter said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff says there could be a multitude of reasons along with the stay-at-home order that could explain why certain crimes rise. His department is seeing a rise in across Sedgwick County.

“In the county where we are seeing the increases are with mail theft out in the Andale and vandalisms,” Easter said.

While the sheriff and chief work to crack down on their cases they both share the same game plan when it comes to addressing specific crimes rising at any given moment — adapt, adjust and overcome.

“You dedicate more resources, meaning staffing,” Easter explained. “You start taking deputies and place them in those areas.”

“We have reallocated a number of staff to be able to focus on the increase in violent crimes and shootings that are focusing really on our trigger pullers and those who are responsible for violent crimes,” said Chief Ramsay.

While there has been a recent rise in violent crime it is also worth noting that the department is seeing a 60% reduction in sexual assaults, a 50% decrease in robbery cases and 20% less in burglaries.

