WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

According to the WPD, the vandalism happened on Sunday, July 17, around 4 a.m., at a car dealership in the 8200 block of W Kellogg.

What Wichita police are calling “a criminal version of Turner and Hooch” arrived at the dealership when the man began damaging several cars with his dog in tow.

Despite “Shaggy and Scooby’s” best efforts to remain undetected, they were captured on surveillance video.

(Courtesy: Davis Moore/Wichita Police Department)

The WPD is describing the suspect as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing175 pounds.

“Based on video footage, we believe he may have prior experience as a ninja or a superspy, and doesn’t own a belt,” said the WPD.

If you recognize the suspect, call Detective Cruz at 316-268-4299 or email him at pcruz@wichita.gov and reference case number 22C044052.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111 or report a tip anonymously online.