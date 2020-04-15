Wichita police: Felon arrested after dropping of woman grazed by a bullet at hospital

KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Denoveous Adams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man, who is a convicted felon, for possession of a firearm Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, police said they responded to a drive-by call in the 1400 block of North Poplar. At the approximate same time, a sergeant working off duty at Wesley Medical Center advised of a walk-in shooting at the hospital. A 31-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a minor graze wound to the top of her head. 

The department said she had been brought to the hospital by a man in a Jeep Liberty.  When the man saw the sergeant, he grabbed a handgun from the vehicle and fled on foot. Denoveous Adams was arrested in the area by arriving officers. Officers also recovered the gun.

Officers located multiple shell casings in the 1400 block and 1600 block of North Poplar, and investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what occurred. However, there has been a lack of cooperation.

Police said Adams had previously been arrested and convicted of charges that include aggravated robbery and robbery.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

