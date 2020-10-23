Wichita police: Fourth arrest made in July homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they have made a fourth arrest in connection to a July homicide.

Police booked 33-year-old Lawrence Bailey of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and battery, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On July 2, police received a report of a homicide that occurred at a home on South San Pablo. Officers began investigating, and on Monday, July 6, the body of 47-year-old Roy Hayden of Wichita was found inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway.

Three others, 35-year-old Matthew Small, 20-year-old Ariana Cook, and 19-year-old Carlos Delgado all of Wichita, have been booked in connection to the case.

Police said the murder was not a random incident and is drug-related. The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and no outstanding suspects remain.

