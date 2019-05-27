Wichita police identify man fatally shot by officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police identified the 49-year-old man that was fatally shot early Memorial Day as Robert Sabater.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Glenn after a neighbor called police saying Sabater was firing shots outside of his home. Police said Sabater’s gunfire struck three nearby homes.

Wichita police said officers and deputies arrived and observed Sabater sporadically firing multiple shots from inside and outside his home. During that time, officers took cover positions, began evacuating homes around the source of gunfire, and one deputy returned fire.

A Wichita police field supervisor also attempted to contact Sabater by phone, which was unsuccessful.

Sabater continued to fire shots from his home and a short time later ran onto Glenn Street waving a handgun while shouting. He ran south on Glenn towards officers and was given commands by the officers to drop the gun. Sabater did not comply, turned around and ran north on Glenn.

Officers contacted Sabater again at Dora Street and Glenn Street. He was still armed with a handgun. Officers again gave multiple orders for Sabater to put the gun down. He did not comply, pointed his gun at officers and multiple shots were fired by Wichita police and sheriff’s deputies. Sabater was pronounced dead on the scene.

Five Wichita police officers and five sheriff’s deputies discharged their weapons during the incident.

“There was probably 50 plus,” said Capt. Brent Allred of shots fired by police.

Police said Sabater fired 30 to 40 shots inside and outside of his home. Police said no residents or officers were hurt. Police said Sabater suffered from mental health issues based on prior calls and talking with family members.

“We don’t know the mental health issues he was having. We know that there was some there that caused this to occur,” said Capt Allred.

Police are waiting to see if he was using any substances.

“An autopsy is being performed today, so we will find out more along those lines once those results are back,” added Capt. Allred.

The Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

As for the officers and deputies involved in the shooting, they were placed on administrative leave.

If you need help with mental issues, call COMCARE of Sedgwick County. The crisis line is 316-660-7500.

