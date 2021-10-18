Wichita police identify victim in Friday’s deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have identified a victim in Friday’s deadly shooting on the east side.

Police said 21-year-old Desabian Williams was found dead inside an apartment in the 600 block of S. Eastern Street. Officers also found several firearms.

Two other men went to the hospital in critical condition. One was transported to the hospital after being located at a Burger King restaurant in the 100 block of S. Rock Road and another showed up to the hospital by private vehicle. Right now, police haven’t made any arrests.

Detectives didn’t release information about any possible suspects or motives.