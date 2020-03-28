Man found dead with multiple gunshots in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a criminal homicide.
It happened in the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Saturday around 7:30 a.m.
Police officials say an individual called 9-1-1 and reported seeing a bleeding man in a car. When police arrived they found the 38-year-old victim inside a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.
