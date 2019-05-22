Wichita police investigate 'drug-related' shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tristyn Cowling [ + - ] 800 South Terrace shooting (KSN Photo) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police responded to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday. It happened in the 800 block of South Terrace around 2:05 p.m. It is near Lincoln and Oliver.

Police said through their investigation, they learned that there were several shots fired at a home during what police describe as a "drug-related" crime. Police said the people inside weren't cooperative.

However, they did learn a woman inside suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released.

Witnesses described the suspect police. They located 23-year-old Tristyn Cowling in the area. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and discharged of a firearm.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.



