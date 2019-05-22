Crime

Wichita police investigate 'drug-related' shooting

Posted: May 21, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Wichita police investigate 'drug-related' shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Police responded to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday. It happened in the 800 block of South Terrace around 2:05 p.m. It is near Lincoln and Oliver. 

Police said through their investigation, they learned that there were several shots fired at a home during what police describe as a "drug-related" crime.  Police said the people inside weren't cooperative.

However, they did learn a woman inside suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was treated and released. 

Witnesses described the suspect police. They located  23-year-old Tristyn Cowling  in the area. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and discharged of a firearm.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. 


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center