Three arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Wichita hotel

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Countryside Inn located in the 800 block of South Broadway around 5:15.

Police located the 55-year-old man who had been shot once in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed the man was involved in a fight with a group of people when he was shot.

According to jail booking records, Bryant D. Bailey, Robyn L. Murphy, and Annette Williams were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

No other injuries were reported, and police believe it was not a random incident.

The Wichita Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (316) 268-4181. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories