Three arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Countryside Inn located in the 800 block of South Broadway around 5:15.

Police located the 55-year-old man who had been shot once in the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed the man was involved in a fight with a group of people when he was shot.

According to jail booking records, Bryant D. Bailey, Robyn L. Murphy, and Annette Williams were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

No other injuries were reported, and police believe it was not a random incident.

The Wichita Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Homicide Section at (316) 268-4181. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

