WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said it is investigating the shooting deaths of a husband and wife at an RV park in the 15000 block of West Maple. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Someone called 911 to report they could not get ahold of Jay Shrum, 56, and Marni Shrum, 59. Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police went to the RV park to check on the two and found both of them dead in an RV.

Police say this appears to be a domestic violence incident that turned into a shooting. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

The police want to remind people that there are resources available for victims of domestic violence: