Wichita police investigate shooting death

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old man died in a shooting in north Wichita Monday morning.

Police were sent to a shooting call in the 2600 block of North Arkansas at 5:10 a.m.

They found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police say they’ve learned there was a party at the home. The 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old friend went into the garage of the home.

According to police, the friend had a handgun and began showing it to the other man. Police say the 34-year-old man took the gun and fired one shot, striking himself.

Police say the investigation continues and they are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

