Wichita police investigate shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old man died in a shooting in north Wichita Monday morning.
Police were sent to a shooting call in the 2600 block of North Arkansas at 5:10 a.m.
They found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Police say they’ve learned there was a party at the home. The 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old friend went into the garage of the home.
According to police, the friend had a handgun and began showing it to the other man. Police say the 34-year-old man took the gun and fired one shot, striking himself.
Police say the investigation continues and they are waiting for the results of an autopsy.
LATEST STORIES:
- Joe Diffie and Logan Mize Concert Ticket Giveaway
- Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden
- Leavenworth woman sentenced for death of infant son
- T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine and warmth in our future
- Legislature considers bill to restrict transmission lines