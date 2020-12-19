Police investigate shooting in north Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting.

Police said the man was shot while walking in the 2600 block of N. Market. No arrests have been at this time.

Police tell KSN News they received a call at 9:45 p.m. about a man stumbling in the street on Broadway.

When police found the man, they discovered he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories