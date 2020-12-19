Police investigate shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting.
Police said the man was shot while walking in the 2600 block of N. Market. No arrests have been at this time.
Police tell KSN News they received a call at 9:45 p.m. about a man stumbling in the street on Broadway.
When police found the man, they discovered he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
